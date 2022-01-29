Chillies are slow to get going, so if you like them fiery, pack your windowsill with them now

It is late January and I only have one thing to say – sow your chillies. You could wait until March, but there is little chance of you eating a chilli until September that way. You’ll have plenty, but they will have ripened in the weaker sun of autumn, rather than the hot summer, which will affect their flavour and heat.

The reason we sow chillies early is because they are slow to get going, especially the hot ones. The basic rule is the hotter the chilli, the more temperature-dependent it is, and this affects the time it takes to germinate and grow to harvest.

