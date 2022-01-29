THQ Nordic and Handy Games Publisher Sale is Packed with Deals

THQ Nordic & Handy Games kicked off their annual, Xbox publisher sale this week with amazing savings – up to 80% off – across their entire portfolio. Legendary RPG Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-reckoning (50% off), franchise favorites like Darksiders III (80% off) and Darksiders: Genesis (70% off), fun for the whole family like SpongeBob SquarePants Battle for Bikini Bottom (45% off), and instant cult-classics like Chicken Police (35%) are just a few in the long list of games featured as part of the sale. Be advised that these discounts will only be available to Xbox gamers for a limited time – just two weeks! Download now through February 7 to take full advantage of this once-in-2022 opportunity!

As always, we had a ton of fun going through our massive catalog with an eye toward extending the opportunity to play our greatest games to an even broader audience of players! Working in reverse chronological order, that started with major 2021 releases like Biomutant (40% off) and Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 (50% off).

Other THQ Nordic racing franchises available at deep discounts for a limited time include Wreckfest (50% off) and MX vs ATV All Out (75% off). Together, these two games offer everything a racing game fan can ask for – two, three and four-wheeled action, stunts, demolition, exploration and the thrill of good ol’ fashioned, breakneck speed!

The list of deals is endless! More games like El Hijo (30% off), Townsmen (50% off), Elex (75% off) and how could I not mention everyone’s favorite anal-probing, invader of planet earth Crypto? Yes, Destroy All Humans (50% off) is also available at massive savings!

The time to play great games from THQ Nordic and Handy Games at great prices is now!

