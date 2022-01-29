Tim Dowling: I get just 10 minutes of office sun – I can’t waste it on Wordle

After 30 years in the UK, I’ve grown to regard January as bleak and pointless. But my wife has decided we need a new activity to avoid slipping into hibernation

At this time of the year, the sun rises high enough to shine into my office shed at about quarter past nine; 10 minutes later it disappears behind the house, and then, later still, it sets. Generally those 10 minutes in the morning are all I see of the sun, except on the days when it doesn’t appear at all, which is most of them.

I try to keep this moment of the day free in the event of a cloudless morning – it would be a shame to miss the only 10 minutes of sunshine in an entire working week because I got stuck on Wordle – but sometimes I’m not available for it.

