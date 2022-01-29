Yul Brynner 'grabbed' Steve McQueen in 'mad' moment as he thought he was 'threat'

One of Yul’s most-cherished roles was in western thriller ‘The Magnificent Seven’ in 1960.

At the time, Yul was perhaps the most famous of the seven actors playing the heroic gunmen.

The seven save a Mexican village from the wrath of a group of bandits led by Calvera, played by Eli Wallach.

Among the heroes was a relatively inexperienced Steve McQueen, who at the time was still trying to forge a career for himself in Hollywood.

Despite his and Yul’s on-screen partnership, the pair were said to have had a frosty relationship in real life.

