Championship League snooker LIVE with Ronnie O'Sullivan in action in Leicester | Other | Sport

Ronnie O’Sullivan is back in action on Tuesday as he takes part in the Championship League in Leicester. The Rocket is in Group Seven of the tournament, and he faces the likes of Kyren Wilson and John Higgins in what is a star-studded line-up in the midlands.
O’Sullivan is playing for the first time since the Masters earlier this month, where he was knocked out at the quarter-final stage by Australian Neal Robertson.
Speaking after that loss, he said: “I’ve decided how I want to feel about how any of my games go.
“I’m probably not as disappointed as I would have been a few years ago or probably as most players would be on the circuit.
“I play for different reasons and I enjoy it and I enjoyed being out there today. It’s just a shame I couldn’t find a good enough game to win it.”
Wednesday, February 2
Martin Gould vs Ali Carter
Kyren Wilson vs Ali Carter
Kyren Wilson vs John Higgins
Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Ding Junhui
John Higgins vs Ding Junhui
Ricky Walden vs Ding Junhui
Martin Gould vs Ricky Walden
Not before 4.30pm: John Higgins vs Martin Gould
Not before 4.30pm: Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Ali Carter
RESULTS
Kyren Wilson 3-0 Martin Gould
Ricky Walden 1-3 John Higgins
Ronnie O’Sullivan 0-3 Kyren Wilson
Ricky Walden 0-3 Ali Carter
Martin Gould 1-3 Ding Junhui
Ronnie O’Sullivan 0-3 John Higgins
Ronnie O’Sullivan 3-2 Ricky Walden
Ali Carter 1-3 Ding Junhui
Ricky Walden 1-3 Kyren Wilson
John Higgins 0-3 Ali Carter
Ronnie O’Sullivan 2-3 Martin Gould
Kyren Wilson 3-0 Ding Junhui