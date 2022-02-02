Championship League snooker LIVE with Ronnie O'Sullivan in action in Leicester | Other | Sport


Ronnie O’Sullivan is back in action on Tuesday as he takes part in the Championship League in Leicester. The Rocket is in Group Seven of the tournament, and he faces the likes of Kyren Wilson and John Higgins in what is a star-studded line-up in the midlands.

O’Sullivan is playing for the first time since the Masters earlier this month, where he was knocked out at the quarter-final stage by Australian Neal Robertson.

Speaking after that loss, he said: “I’ve decided how I want to feel about how any of my games go.

“I’m probably not as disappointed as I would have been a few years ago or probably as most players would be on the circuit.

“I play for different reasons and I enjoy it and I enjoyed being out there today. It’s just a shame I couldn’t find a good enough game to win it.”

Follow all the latest action from Leicester below…

LIVE

Wednesday, February 2

Martin Gould vs Ali Carter

Kyren Wilson vs Ali Carter

Kyren Wilson vs John Higgins

Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Ding Junhui

John Higgins vs Ding Junhui

Ricky Walden vs Ding Junhui

Martin Gould vs Ricky Walden

Not before 4.30pm: John Higgins vs Martin Gould

Not before 4.30pm: Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Ali Carter

RESULTS

Kyren Wilson 3-0 Martin Gould

Ricky Walden 1-3 John Higgins

Ronnie O’Sullivan 0-3 Kyren Wilson

Ricky Walden 0-3 Ali Carter

Martin Gould 1-3 Ding Junhui

Ronnie O’Sullivan 0-3 John Higgins

Ronnie O’Sullivan 3-2 Ricky Walden

Ali Carter 1-3 Ding Junhui

Ricky Walden 1-3 Kyren Wilson

John Higgins 0-3 Ali Carter

Ronnie O’Sullivan 2-3 Martin Gould

Kyren Wilson 3-0 Ding Junhui





Source link

By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.