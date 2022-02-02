How much would it cost Sony or Microsoft to acquire SEGA, Capcom, Konami, Square Enix?

This year has got off to an incredible start with both Microsoft and Sony announcing some staggering deals. On January 18 Xbox left the gaming world stunned when it announced the jaw-dropping $68.7billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard – the makers of Call of Duty and World of Warcraft. This huge power move has changed the gaming landscape drastically, with Call of Duty one of the biggest gaming franchises around – and COD is always a huge yearly seller on PlayStation consoles.

After Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda, it means some of the most iconic IPs in gaming are now owned by Xbox.

But while future Bethesda games will be exclusive to Xbox, Phil Spencer has said Call of Duty titles will still appear on PlayStation.

Sony, meanwhile, had their own mega deal in the works which they announced at the end of January.

It’s been revealed that Bungie – creators of iconic Xbox franchise Halo – have been acquired by PlayStation in a $3.6billion deal.

However, despite Bungie now being part of PlayStation Studios they will remain an independent, multiplatform studio.