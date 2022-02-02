Kate to 'heal' royal rift as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prepare for return to UK





But royal expert Katie Nicholl believes “putting on a united front” for the Jubilee celebrations is difficult without input from Prince Harry and Meghan – but that one family member could be the one to “soften” the spat. She told Closer: “It’s already been a crisis year for the Royal Family, with all that’s going on with Prince Andrew. “And it couldn’t be worse timing. “I know the Queen was really keen to put on a united front and to celebrate the royal family this year, for the Jubilee.

“But it’s proving very hard to do that with all that’s gone on.” She claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returning to royal life in some capacity, or closing the gap between them and the family, could improve not just the monarchy’s image, but how the family functions. She added: “Having the Sussexes back in the fold, in whatever capacity, even just for the attendance, would be really positive for the royals. “Not only for the image, but for the family itself. READ MORE: Former Royal cop’s anger at Prince Andrew golf ball claims

"While I hear that tensions are still very high between Harry and Meghan and the royals, I think there are discussions about how to soften things this year." The author of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge's biography, The Future Queen, described how the Duchess could be crucial in facilitating such a reconciliation. She added Kate "will be a real key player" in bringing the split Royal Family back together – "even if it's for show and just for the Jubilee". Amid a speculated return to the UK for the Duke and Duchess, she commented: "There will no doubt be awkward conversations and briefings and discussions on how to handle Harry and Meghan's return.

Ms Nicholl then described how the legacy of Meghan and Harry’s now-infamous sit-down chat with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 will still be stinging the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. In the conversation, Meghan claimed a senior member of the Royal Family had expressed “concerns” over the Duke and Duchess’s son, Archie’s, skin colour. Prince Harry also described feeling “trapped” by the monarchy, adding the rest of his family remained so. Ms Nicholl said: “Harry and Meghan’s comments deeply, deeply hurt William, and William can be stubborn and emotional. “While Kate was hurt too, she has always been a real peacemaker. “She values family and has been really close with Harry over the years.”









