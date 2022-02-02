Sponsored Video
Lotto results LIVE: What are the winning numbers for Wednesday, Feb 2? | UK | News


The National Lottery is back tonight with a quadruple rollover on the Lotto – the nation’s favourite game. A boosted jackpot of £9.1 million could be yours tonight for only a mere £2 a go – and as the saying goes, it could be you.

How do I play Lotto?

Tickets are available to buy every day of the week from 6am to 11pm, including Lotto draw days – Saturday and Wednesday – until 7.30pm.

You can buy lottery tickets online, via the National Lottery app, or at any local newsagents, such as an off-licence or a supermarket.

It only costs £2 per entry, and it is also possible to set up a continuous Direct Debit to play Lotto in advance for as long as you like.

If you watch five main numbers and the bonus ball, you’ll still get to call yourself a millionaire when you take home £1 million.

Five main numbers will bag you £1,750, and four main numbers will get you £140.

Going down the ladder, three main numbers will get you £30, and two of the draw numbers will get you a free lucky dip.





