See EU later! UK to 'deepen' relationship with US through Five Eyes space defence deal





It comes as Defence Secretary Ben Wallace announced the Government’s Defence Space Strategy. Produced by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the paper warns that space has “brought unprecedented advantages and new threats”. It signals directly to the likes of Russia and China who have conducted dangerous missions in the cosmos recently.

Mr Wallace noted: “As in other domains, it is vital that we continue to work within key alliances, including international partners, industry and academia, to achieve success and make the most of opportunities. “We will deepen our close work with the US and will seek to collaborate further with Five Eyes partners, the Combined Space Operations (CSpO) partner nations, NATO and other like-minded powers, as we develop our defence space capabilities.” Yesterday, the Government committed £1.4billion extra funds to “bolster our national interests in space”. According to a statement, £968 million of the billion-pound investment will be committed to delivering a multi-satellite system.

Dubbed the ISTARI Programme, the system is planned to support greater global surveillance and intelligence for military operations. Another £61 million is earmarked to explore “cutting-edge” laser communications technology to deliver data from space to Earth at a speed equivalent to superfast broadband. The new investment is on top of the existing £5billion already upgrading the UK’s Skynet satellite communications capability. The statement continues to state that an additional £127million invested over the next four years will develop a network of satellites designed to integrate space with land, air, sea and cyber. READ MORE: WHO horror update: ‘Very worrying’ death spike as ‘stealth’ Omicron spreads to 57 nations

The system, which goes live in 2026, features a Public Regulated Service (PRS) that can be used by government agencies, armed forces and emergency services. The bloc decided this “crucial feature” would only be accessible for EU members, despite the UK developing its “brains and heart”. The UK identified space as a priority for the first time in the earlier Integrated Defence Review. Britain has been operating in space continuously since 1988 and boasts a world-leading sovereign satellite communications capability. The UK Space Command, established in July 2021, will lead the defence space approach.









