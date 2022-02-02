Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis suffers nasty accident after 'slipping and falling into pool' | Celebrity News | Showbiz & TV


Rose replied: “I slipped and fell in the water so I’ve got a really soaking shoe.”

Some of the Strictly stars met for a swim, as Reverend Kate Bottley posted a snap.

The pictures shows how she went swimming yesterday with Nikita Kuzmin, Tilly Ramsay, Rose, Sara, Neil Jones and Maisie Smith.

While taking part in Strictly, Rose has formed a close “connection” with her professional partner Giovanni Pernice.





Source link

By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.