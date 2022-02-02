Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis suffers nasty accident after 'slipping and falling into pool' | Celebrity News | Showbiz & TV

Rose replied: “I slipped and fell in the water so I’ve got a really soaking shoe.”

Some of the Strictly stars met for a swim, as Reverend Kate Bottley posted a snap.

The pictures shows how she went swimming yesterday with Nikita Kuzmin, Tilly Ramsay, Rose, Sara, Neil Jones and Maisie Smith.

While taking part in Strictly, Rose has formed a close “connection” with her professional partner Giovanni Pernice.