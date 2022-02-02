The Tinder Swindler is an eye-opening Netflix documentary featuring accounts from victims who were duped on a dating app. Shimon Hayut posed as an Israeli billionaire called Simon Leviev and rinsed many women of their money. Express.co.uk has all you need to know about where he is now.
Where is The Tinder Swindler Shimon Hayut now?
The official trailer for the series explains how people’s lives can change with just one swipe on a dating app.
One of his victims is heard saying how when she first spoke to ‘Simon’, they had an immediate bond.
She says: “He was smart and funny, and very impulsive” and she, like other victims, would devote themselves to him.
Sadly this narrative was the same for many women across the world.
Hayut would ask his victims for thousands of dollars in order to secure his protection, due to his social status.
The 31-year-old claimed he was the son of billionaire Russian-Israeli diamond mogul, Lev Leviev.
He had escaped the police for years before finally being arrested in 2019, whilst using a fake passport in Greece.
Hayut had been wanted for fraud, theft and forgery in Israel since 2011.
He had previously served prison time for fraud in order to fund his private transport in 2015.
When he was sent back to Israel in 2017 to face charges for previous crimes, Hayut fled the country.
In The Times of Israel he said: “I am not someone who waits in line or at places.
“With all due respect, I will not sit and wait three to four hours. I am not someone who waits and no one can say a word about it.”
His victims include Cecilie Fjellhoy and Pernilla Sjoholm, whom he met just two months apart.
From Cecilie, he had asked for hundreds of thousands of dollars.
With Pernilla, eight months into their relationship he asked for $45,000.
In the trailer, one of the victims is heard saying: “Who is this guy I have been sharing the same bed with?”
Hayut sent threatening messages telling his victims to “watch out” if they tried to report him.
In a voice message he is heard saying: “If you report me, you’re going to pay for it.”
The series follows three women who banded together to get their own back on the fake jet-setting diamond mogul,
