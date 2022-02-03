10 Best Movies Ranked, According To IMDb

Seth Green is known by many for his roles on TV. He is a regular on cult series like Family Guy and Buffy The Vampire Slayer. Fans widely enjoy the personalities he puts on display. Some fans even call Green’s Oz one of the most likable characters in Buffy The Vampire Slayer.

However, Seth Green has been in several films and has acted since he was a child, long before the release of these hit series. Fans have taken to IMDb to rate the best feature films in which he lends his acting talents.

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery — 7.0

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery showcased the talents of Mike Myers to movie audiences on a wide scale upon its release in the late 90s. He plays the titular character in a film satirizing 60s spy movies in a fish out of water story. Since its release, the film has birthed a franchise and has become a cultural phenomenon.

Fans of the franchise know Seth Green plays Scott Evil, antagonist Dr. Evil’s disgruntled and neglected son. Fans of the movie might say Scott is one of its underrated supporting characters, and that his sequences with Myers’ Evil make for some of the funniest scenes.

The Italian Job — 7.0

The Italian Job is a heist movie from the early 2000s. It is a remake of a 60s British movie, telling the story of a group of thieves who go after a score from one of their old friends and crew members after he turns on the team.

Seth Green plays Lyle, also known as “Napster,” claiming he is the original developer of the infamous file-sharing website. Fans of the movie might say The Italian Job is one of the best heist movies ever made. Others perhaps say Seth Green brightens up the cast with one-liners.





Shazam! — 7.0

Shazam! presents a quirky comic book movie from the DC Extended Universe. It follows the story of Billy Batson. Billy is a young boy down on his luck until he develops superpowers transforming him into Shazam, a fully grown adult superhero.

Seth Green has an extremely minor role in Shazam!. He plays an uncredited “friend.” It might be a stretch to call Shazam! a Seth Green movie, but fans perhaps say it is one of the more unique and quirky comic book films from the late 2010s.

The Story Of Luke — 7.2

The Story Of Luke tells the tale of the titular Luke, a young man with autism. He moves away from his sheltered upbringing in a search for a life of his own. He seeks out a job and a romantic partner. He faces the challenges of burgeoning adulthood in the coming-of-age story.





Seth Green plays Zach. He is Luke’s supervisor at his job and doesn’t treat him over sensitively like others in his life. Fans of the movie might say it presents a touching story and Seth Green helps hold the film together with its small ensemble cast.

Pump Up The Volume — 7.2

The story of a pirate radio station is presented in Pump Up The Volume. It showcases Mark Hunter, a high school outcast who develops a following through his anonymous radio broadcast where he expresses alternative thinking and showcases underground artists.

Seth Green plays Joey, a student at Mark’s school. Fans of the movie might say it is an interesting teen melodrama. Others might say it is one of the more notable music films from the early 1990s with a packed soundtrack.





The Lego Batman Movie — 7.3

Toy fans and DC comic devotees get a mashup with The Lego Batman Movie. The film brings together characters from the DC Extended Universe along with other cultural icons from fiction like Harry Potter‘s Voldemort in the computer-animated action-comedy.

Seth Green lends his voice to the production. He plays King Kong. Fans of the movie might say it is a fun movie, and a love letter to several franchises whose characters appear. Some fans say The Lego Batman Movie does some things better than the live-action Batman movies.

Enemy Of The State — 7.3

Some fans call Enemy Of The State one of Tony Scott’s best films. Will Smith stars as Robert Clayton ‘Bobby’ Dean, a lawyer. Bobby gets entangled in a massive criminal investigation after an old college friend plants sensitive material on him.





Seth Green plays NSA Agent Selby. It is a supporting role. Fans of the movie might say its break-neck action sequences and detailed narrative keep audiences on the edge of their seat in the celebrated thriller.

Radio Days — 7.5

Woody Allen presents a nostalgic look at American life in the 1940s in Radio Days. It follows Joe, the protagonist, as a child growing up in South Brooklyn and his continual interest in radio shows. Joe narrates from the future, unpacking the details and stars of the shows of his youth.

Seth Green plays young Joe. It is his fourth feature film appearance as a child actor in the late 1980s. Fans of the movie might say it presents a simple but memorable story and lays down the foundation for Green’s long career on screen.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 — 7.6

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 comes from the MCU and presents audiences with a superhero action film. It follows the events of the first Guardians of the Galaxy film and brings back its main cast of defenders played by several notable stars like Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel.

Seth Green lends his voice to the cast. He plays Howard the Duck. Fans of the movie might say it develops the arcs of the first film and presents audiences with even more thrilling action sequences.

Guardians Of The Galaxy — 8.0

The MCU gave audiences one of its most widely beloved movies with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy in the early 2010s. The film follows Peter Quill and the rest of the titular Guardians in their adventures across the galaxy.

Seth Green voices Howard the Duck for the first time in Guardian of the Galaxy. He is uncredited for his short appearance. Fans of the movie perhaps say it is hard to call Guardians of the Galaxy a Seth Green movie. However, they might praise it as an engaging action-comedy.

