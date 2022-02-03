British expats: World’s healthiest city is Valencia in Spain | Travel News | Travel

Mortgage experts money.co.uk have named the healthiest cities for British expats in the world. The team based their research on life expectancy, the cost of healthy living, air pollution, obesity rates and sunlight hours.
The healthiest city in the world was a beautiful Spanish city blessed with sunlight and an easygoing lifestyle.
Valencia was named the healthiest city in the world. Money.co.uk said: “This city has the ideal climate.
“It’s not too hot and not too dry, so there is plenty of greenery to provide clean air. Valencia also has lots of sunshine, so you can easily absorb that all-important vitamin D needed to keep your muscles strong.”
The buzzing city of Valencia is known as the birthplace of the traditional Spanish dish, paella.
Money.co.uk said: “Valencian paella is a great representation of their diet. Their famous fish has excellent nutritional value from fresh produce, is low in fats and high in Omega 3 and protein from the fish.
“The city also promotes an easy-going and relaxed lifestyle. The people of Valencia define themselves by making personal and meaningful connections with their friends and family.”
Expats who choose to move to Valencia will be close to the beach and be able to enjoy the city’s incredible aquarium.
The city is also a little less touristy than some other Spanish hotspots so expats will be able to escape the crowds.
The second healthiest spot was another top Spanish destination, the country’s capital city Madrid.
The weather might not be as warm in the Spanish capital but the Mediterranean is widely considered to be one of the healthiest in the world.
Money.co.uk said: “Sociable meal times have been found to decrease the risk of obesity and also promote a healthy mental wellbeing.
“Having a dedicated time to connect with family and friends acts as a mood booster, produces endorphins and increases the overall wellbeing of the population.”
The third healthiest destination for expats in the world was the buzzing Portuguese capital of Lisbon.
Lisbon is one of Europe’s hilliest capitals so expats will quickly burn off any of the city’s delicious custard tarts.
The fourth healthiest destination for British expats was the beautiful Austrian capital city of Vienna.
Known for its high brow cultural scene, Vienna also has plenty of green spaces for expats to exercise.
Outside of Europe, the fifth healthiest city was the Australian capital, Canberra. Less well known than the popular holiday destinations of Sydney and Melbourne, Canberra still has plenty to offer expats.
Canberra has many accessible outdoor spaces making the city a great spot to raise a family.
The highest ranking city in the UK was the Scottish capital, Edinburgh although it still fell outside the top 10.
Edinburgh has more trees per head of the population than any other UK city and has pledged to be a ‘million tree city’ by 2030.
World’s healthiest cities for expats (money.co.uk)
- Valencia
- Madrid
- Lisbon
- Vienna
- Canberra
- Tel Aviv
- Tokyo
- The Hague
- Ljubljana
- Zurich