Chloe star Billy Howle says he's 'allergic' to social media 'Makes me want to be sick'

Chloe arrives on BBC One and Amazon Prime Video on February 6 and the series is made up of six episodes. Chloe (played by Poppy Gilbert) has a seemingly picture-perfect life until she ends up dead. Actor Billy Howle, who plays Elliot Fairbourne in the series, spoke out about his views on social networking.

Chloe’s charmed life has attracted Becky Green (Erin Doherty) for a long time.

She has a doting husband and a circle of high-achieving friends.

Becky’s life is completely different as she cares for her mother, with early-onset dementia, in their seaside flat in Bristol.

After Chloe dies, Becky infiltrates her friendship circle to find out what happened to her.

Elliot Fairbourne is Chloe’s husband in the series, and he has certain insecurities.

