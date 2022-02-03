Chloe star Billy Howle says he's 'allergic' to social media 'Makes me want to be sick'

Chloe arrives on BBC One and Amazon Prime Video on February 6 and the series is made up of six episodes. Chloe (played by Poppy Gilbert) has a seemingly picture-perfect life until she ends up dead. Actor Billy Howle, who plays Elliot Fairbourne in the series, spoke out about his views on social networking.
Chloe’s charmed life has attracted Becky Green (Erin Doherty) for a long time.
She has a doting husband and a circle of high-achieving friends.
Becky’s life is completely different as she cares for her mother, with early-onset dementia, in their seaside flat in Bristol.
After Chloe dies, Becky infiltrates her friendship circle to find out what happened to her.
Elliot Fairbourne is Chloe’s husband in the series, and he has certain insecurities.
“From its natant years all the way through to where it is when we meet Elliot.
“And why that’s an interesting tool for him in terms of networking and staying connected to the right people.
“And putting out messages, sometimes quite subtle, nuanced messages into the ether about his own personal life.
“And how he wishes to be perceived by other people because let’s face it, that garners favour.
“So for a politician that could be incredibly useful.”
Still, the actor said he felt social media “comes under some form of manipulation”.
He explained: “And that’s the part of it that makes me feel slightly uncomfortable. Because I know we do that in our actual social lives anyway.
“We have to put on masks in order to go to social events, and even the people we perceive to be the most confident are often having to work really hard.
“It’s like a duck swimming, what we don’t see is what’s under the water.
“You don’t see its legs frantically going like this [gestures legs moving], all we see is this graceful bird floating across this tranquil water.
“It’s important to peek behind the veil and get to know the real person, not the Instagram version of them.”
Chloe airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on February 6 at 9pm. The series will air on Prime Video in the US.