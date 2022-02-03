Eamonn Holmes reacts as he's praised for 'chemistry' with GB News co-host | Celebrity News | Showbiz & TV

Eamonn Holmes, 62, has officially waved goodbye to This Morning and started working for GB News last month, and so far so good; it’s been nothing short of success for the presenter. And he was even more ecstatic after reading the positive comments he received about his “chemistry” with co-host Isabel Webster.
Taking to Twitter following their weekday morning show, Eamonn was delighted with the reaction.
One fan penned a loving message to them both, saying: “@EamonnHolmes @IsabelWebster_ The show is getting better week by week.
“The chemistry between you, too, is excellent. Keep the superb good work up both of you, @GMB goodbye.”
Another viewer agreed: “Definitely agree, was switching between GMB & GBNews, don’t bother now stick with GBNews much prefer yourself & Isabel, did enjoy Michael Portillo last week reviewing the papers any chance he’ll be back again thought he talked a lot of sense.”
“It’s hard to keep in touch, to be there, especially divided by The Irish Sea.”
He added: “Gosh I try hard. If u r my friend there’s a reason.”(sic)
His honesty drew in the attention of his 1million followers, who reassured him that despite the distance, strong realtionships will stand the test of time.
Someone else admitted that while today’s technology allows you to feel like you’re in a room with your loved ones, it’s still not the same as being in their physical presence.