Eamonn Holmes reacts as he's praised for 'chemistry' with GB News co-host | Celebrity News | Showbiz & TV

Eamonn Holmes, 62, has officially waved goodbye to This Morning and started working for GB News last month, and so far so good; it’s been nothing short of success for the presenter. And he was even more ecstatic after reading the positive comments he received about his “chemistry” with co-host Isabel Webster.

Taking to Twitter following their weekday morning show, Eamonn was delighted with the reaction.

One fan penned a loving message to them both, saying: “@EamonnHolmes @IsabelWebster_ The show is getting better week by week.

“The chemistry between you, too, is excellent. Keep the superb good work up both of you, @GMB goodbye.”

Another viewer agreed: “Definitely agree, was switching between GMB & GBNews, don’t bother now stick with GBNews much prefer yourself & Isabel, did enjoy Michael Portillo last week reviewing the papers any chance he’ll be back again thought he talked a lot of sense.”

READ MORE: Moses J Moseley dead: The Walking Dead star found dead at 31