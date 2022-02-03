Elvis: Graceland upstairs secrets – Behind the mysterious drapes at the top of the stairs | Music | Entertainment

The question was: “What is directly on the other side of the block wall with the drapes that’s at the first landing of the stairs at Graceland?”

At first Billy joked: “Well they got a real big statue of Elvis and it’s back behind there.”

Answering the question seriously, he said: “No, what it was, he put it up there to kind of blend in and cover-up in with the interior downstairs. And at that time it was red.

“Behind it was a door and this door led out to a little balcony that was over the top of the Jungle Room.”