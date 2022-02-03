Energy price cap rise: Where YOUR money goes in chart breakdown of household energy bills | Personal Finance | Finance

The energy price cap — the maximum amount that suppliers in Great Britain can charge consumers — is reviewed every six months by Ofgem, the energy regulator. The last hike, in October 2021, saw prices rise by 12 percent — now, however, households are facing a rise of as much as 54 percent.

This latest hike, announced by Ofgem today, will come as a major shock for millions of households already facing a squeeze on the cost of living.

The rate paid will differ slightly depending on whether you’re on a standard or prepaid tariff.

Standard tariffs will see a rise of £693 per year, bringing the average annual bill to £1,971, while prepayment customers will see an increase of £708 to £2,107 per year.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak will address the nation later on Thursday as he unveils measures designed to support the lowest earners.

