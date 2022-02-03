ISIS leader killed during U.S. raid in Syria

President Biden, Vice President Harris and members of the President’s national security team observe the counterterrorism operation responsible for removing from the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of ISIS.

WASHINGTON – The leader of terrorist group ISIS, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, died during a U.S. raid in Syria, the White House said Thursday.

Al-Qurayshi detonated a bomb that killed himself and several members of his family, a senior administration official told NBC News.

President Joe Biden is slated to address the nation on the details of the raid at 9:30 a.m. ET from the White House.

All U.S. service members involved in the mission returned safely from the operation.

A U.S. official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity ahead of the announcement, confirmed to NBC News that the Islamic State militant group leader was on the third floor of a building in northern Syria when U.S. Special Operators arrived.