James McAvoy confirms he secretly married partner Lisa Leberati

James McAvoy has confirmed reports that he secretly married his partner Lisa Leberati.

The Scottish actor, 42, and his long-term girlfriend Lisa, also 42, sparked marriage speculation back in 2019, but the couple refused to address the reports at the time.

X-Men star James, who was previously married to actress Anne-Marie Duff, has now seemingly confirmed that the pair have tied the knot, but has still remained tight-lipped when it comes to any details.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, he reflected on his identity and spoke about his upcoming acting projects, and also let slip that he and Lisa had exchanged vows.





The Guardian wrote: “They began a relationship a couple of years later and, he confirms, recently got married.”

Lisa originally hails from Philadelphia, and the publication then asked James if he now considers himself an ‘honorary Philadelphian’.

The 42 year old actor replied: “Yeah, it’s like a second home for me.”

James refrained from elaborating any further on the matter however, with him and Lisa keeping their romance entirely out of the spotlight over recent years.



(Image: Getty)



Lisa met James on the set of hit movie Split in 2016, when Lisa was PA to the film’s director, M. Night Shyamalan.

James was married to actress Anne-Marie Duff at the time, but they split up not long after, having enjoyed an 11-year long marriage.

The former couple’s divorce was eventually finalised, and they now co-parent their eleven year old son Brendan.

James and Lisa officially confirmed their relationship in 2017, when they shared a string of loved-up selfies to Instagram taken during a Halloween night out.





In 2019, rumours began circulating that the couple had tied the knot in secret after James’ close friend Jamie Lloyd was overheard referring to Lisa as James’ ‘wife’.

Lisa was also spotted wearing a wedding ring around the same time.

Neither confirmed the reports, and in 2020 they moved into a sprawling home in London after living in a flat together during the first coronavirus lockdown.