Nirvana lead singer Kurt Cobain was a legendary Beatlemaniac. The man famously wrote ‘About a Girl’ after listening to Meet the Beatles for an entire day. When Cobain was reticent to record extra vocals, Nevermind producer Butch Vig convinced him by explaining that John Lennon always double-tracked his voice.

Lennon was clearly one of Cobain’s major influences. “John Lennon was definitely my favourite Beatle, hands down,” Cobain told Rolling Stone in 1993. “I don’t know who wrote what parts of what Beatles songs, but Paul McCartney embarrasses me. Lennon was obviously disturbed [laughs]. So I could relate to that.”

“From the books I’ve read… I just felt really sorry for him,” Cobain continued. “To be locked up in that apartment. Although he was totally in love with Yoko and his child, his life was a prison. He was imprisoned. It’s not fair. That’s the crux of the problem that I’ve had with becoming a celebrity — the way people deal with celebrities. It needs to be changed; it really does.”

It’s strange then that despite his public adulation and clear influence from Lennon, the one surviving cover that Cobain ever did of a Beatles song was actually a Paul McCartney song. That would be ‘And I Love Her’, the McCartney acoustic ballad that originally showed up as the fifth track on The Beatles’ third album A Hard Day’s Night.

Cobain never professionally recorded any of his Beatles covers, but it seems likely that he learned quite a few of the band’s songs in the privacy of his own home. That’s where he recorded ‘And I Love Her’ onto a tape cassette. The exact date of when Cobain recorded the song is unclear, and it was only discovered through the research of Cobain’s 2015 documentary Montage of Heck. Even though he claims to have been embarrassed by McCartney, ‘And I Love Her’ remains the only tangible connection Cobain has to The Beatles and their influence over his work.

