Man dies in fiery crash with brick sign in College Park

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man driving a pickup truck was killed early Wednesday when he crashed into a brick wall and the vehicle caught fire on Princeton Street in Orlando’s College Park neighborhood, according to police.

Orlando police said the fatal wreck happened around 1 a.m. on West Princeton Street near University Drive.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was the only person in the pickup when it crashed, police said.

News 6′s Ezzy Castro spoke to a witness who lives nearby and says he heard the impact of the crash and ran out to help.

Dustin Hayre said he grabbed a fire extinguisher when he saw flames coming from the pickup.

“I grabbed a fire extinguisher out of my kitchen and ran down the street and found a truck on fire,” Dustin Hayre said.

Ad

Hayre said this is not the first time he’s seen someone crash into the brick wall adding that cars are always speeding on Princeton Street.

I think it’s a big safety issue honestly there’s an elementary school right here there’s apartments literally at that where it splits they just fly down this road,” Hayre said.

Last summer, one person was killed and two others were seriously injured after a bad wreck on Edgewater Drive.

As for the man who was killed on Wednesday, his friends told News 6 he lived in College Park and described him as one of a kind.

“He was just the most generous person I’ve ever met in my life. I don’t know what to say. It hurts,” one friend said.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: A driver smashed into the College Park welcome sign here on Princeton Street. We spoke to a witness who ran out and tried to help the victim. We are live at 5 a.m. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/vMV2AEeCmF — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) February 2, 2022

Police have not released any other details about the crash.

The scene has since been cleared.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring updates on News 6 and on ClickOrlando.com as they come in.

Ad