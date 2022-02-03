Sponsored Video
Mayor of Kingstown Jeremy Renner wearing a suit and tie in an image from season 1


ARTICLE HIGHLIGHTS

  • Paramount+ recently renewed Mayor of Kingstown, The Game, and SEAL Team during a presentation at the Television Critics Association.
  • The Paramount Network and Paramount Plus are not the same thing.
  • Paramount+ is the home of Taylor Sheridan’s universe, while the Paramount Network is the home of his flagship series Yellowstone.
Jeremy Renner in an image from ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ | Marni Grossman/ViacomCBS

Paramount+ executives have officially announced that Mayor of Kingstown will be back for season 2. Taylor Sheridan’s drama about the prison industry was one of three renewals recently announced by the streamer. But for some reason, the Paramount Network has remained mum about Yellowstone season 5.



