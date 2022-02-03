ARTICLE HIGHLIGHTS

Paramount+ recently renewed Mayor of Kingstown, The Game, and SEAL Team during a presentation at the Television Critics Association.

The Paramount Network and Paramount Plus are not the same thing.

Paramount+ is the home of Taylor Sheridan’s universe, while the Paramount Network is the home of his flagship series Yellowstone.

Jeremy Renner in an image from ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ | Marni Grossman/ViacomCBS

Paramount+ executives have officially announced that Mayor of Kingstown will be back for season 2. Taylor Sheridan’s drama about the prison industry was one of three renewals recently announced by the streamer. But for some reason, the Paramount Network has remained mum about Yellowstone season 5.

Paramount+ is the home of Taylor Sheridan’s universe

Thanks to the success of Yellowstone on the Paramount Network, Sheridan signed a $200 million deal with ViacomCBS to deliver five new series over three years. But instead of remaining on the linear Paramount TV network, the deal was structured to have the new series in Sheridan’s universe launch the rebrand of the company’s streamer, Paramount+.

Sheridan ended up delivering two new series in late 2021 — Mayor of Kingstown and the Yellowstone prequel 1883. He also has the spinoff 6666 in the works, as well as mob drama Kansas City starring Sylvester Stallone. There’s also Landman, a drama about the West Texas oil boom.

All five of Sheridan’s new series are slated for Paramount+, while Yellowstone remains on the Paramount Network.

The Paramount Network and Paramount+ do things differently

The Paramount Network and Paramount+ are two of many assets owned by ViacomCBS. Even though the names are similar, they are different business entities with separate executives and projects.

While Paramount+ announced the renewal of Mayor of Kingstown, The Game, and SEAL Team during a presentation at the Television Critics Association. The Paramount Network has kept quiet about the future of Yellowstone.

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ will return for season 2

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the renewal of Mayor of Kingstown is notable because Sheridan has been working on the Jeremy Renner-led drama for more than two years. During that time, the show was moved from the Paramount Network to Paramount+ because the company’s focus shifted to streaming.

“With Mayor of Kingstown, Taylor Sheridan and [co-creator] Hugh Dillon offer a nuanced portrayal of the United States’ harsh prison system,” Paramount Plus exec Tanya Giles said.