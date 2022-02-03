Question Time: Audience member clashes with professor over vaccine safety - 'Nonsense!' | UK | News





Robin Shattock, professor of mucosal infection and immunity at Imperial College London (ICL), clashed with an unvaccinated audience member who disputed the expert’s facts with his own notes. The audience member came with a handful of notes to address the panel, but got off on the wrong foot after interrupting the ICL professor as well as Question Time host Fiona Bruce.

Prof Shattock, who is the head of Imperial’s research into vaccines against Covid and other viruses and also leads the European team developing a vaccine for HIV, told the audience the two RNA vaccines have a low risk factor. He said: “The two main vaccines that are currently used in the UK are the two RNA vaccines Moderna and Pfizer. “The rarest events of any serious concern is inflammation of the heart, which happens mainly in young men and teenagers. “It’s extremely rare, very unlikely to happen, and nobody actually has had long term consequences of it. READ MORE: Novavax Covid vaccine: Who is eligible for new coronavirus jab?

“The data I believe you’re talking about is the yellow card reporting scheme, which are self-reporting.” To which he was cut off by Mr Shattock: “More than just the yellow card. Obviously, looking at a global basis.” The audience then replied: “Fair enough. Well, OK, fine. But most of the data in the UK, for example, comes from the yellow card reporting scheme.” The audience member continued to flick through his notes, but was swiftly cut off by host Fiona Bruce.

She asked him: “What is interesting here listening to you is you’ve got Robin here, who’s a world renowned expert, developing vaccines, researching vaccines for HIV and Ebola. “He’s giving you the information, you’re going through your notes finding all sorts of other things. “Is nothing he says credible to you?” The audience member cuts in before Ms Bruce can finish her question: “Sure, I studied philosophy in university and I learned that an appeal to an authority is not an automatic win of an argument.

“We could talk about someone, say Dr Robert Malone, who is the man who invented the vaccine.” Ms Bruce cuts in to correct the audience member and state Dr Malone is, in fact, not the man who invented the vaccine, despite the audience member continuing to talk over her. Professor Shattock looked bemused and added: “That’s nonsense. He didn’t invent mRNA vaccines. “So the people who develop the two RNA vaccines are BioNTech. “The company invented RNA vaccines and the other group are Moderna, and its based on their research.”









