Scream 6 Is Happening - GameSpot

The fifth installment of Scream, released on January 14, has done well enough that a sixth one has been announced with production beginning this summer. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report.

As eagle-eyed fans are likely already aware, the creative team behind the most recent film have already discussed what might be in store should a sixth one be on the table. Executive producer Chad Villella told THR in late January, “To make it special, you need to subvert things that have been established as the new rules and play outside of those parameters. Let’s break the rules now that we just re-created. And just go for it. I think you have to really go there.”

In a joint statement confirming the next sequel, Spyglass and Paramount said, “We are tremendously grateful to the fans around the world who enthusiastically received our film. We can’t wait for audiences to see what Radio Silence, writers Jamie [Vanderbilt] and Guy [Busick], and Project X have in store for our Woodsboro family.”

Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will direct, with Vanderbilt and Busick returning to write the script. It’s a winning team that steered Scream to earn $30.6 million in its opening weekend.

As a side note, because Scream 5 is stylized as simply Scream, it is possible the sixth entry in the series could be the second Scream 2 in the horror-slasher franchise. You can read a deeper dive on how it’s entirely possible they might embrace that fact in a recent interview Bettinelli-Olpin did with GameSpot.

“One of our favorite things about all of these movies [is] they’re simultaneously making fun of all of these ideas and all of these tropes, while also then doing those tropes employing them in a way that is interesting and in the most successful way you’ve maybe ever seen,” Bettinelli-Olpin told GameSpot.