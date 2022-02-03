Tenerife, Lanzarote and La Palma: Huge change to Covid rules in the Canary Islands | Travel News | Travel





The Canary Islands in Spain are one of the UK’s top winter holiday destinations. The regional Government announced it would scrap the Covid passport today.

According to a Canary Islands Government spokesperson the Covid passport will no longer be mandatory in the holiday islands. A spokesperson said that despite ongoing hospital pressure on some of the islands, Covid cases were declining. He said: “The situation allows us to soften some of the measures, but not to disarm us. There are areas in which it is possible. “For this reason, we are removing the obligation to request or present the Covid certificate.” READ MORE: Spain holidays: Major travel rule change for Britons from today

However, although mandatory use of the Covid certificate is being abolished, the Government wants to allow some businesses to use it. This means that tourists and residents could still be required to show the Covid passport to enter hospitality establishments. The regional Government would leave it up to individual businesses to decide whether to enforce the pass. The Covid certificate requires users to be fully vaccinated, have a negative test result or be recently recovered. DON’T MISS

British tourists must be fully vaccinated to travel to Spain and must have had a booster if their second jab was more than 270 days ago. Until February 11, Britons will need to take a lateral flow test on or before day two after arrival in the UK. British tourists should check the UK Government website for the latest information as restrictions can change rapidly. Data has shown that Tenerife is one of the most popular destinations for Britons looking to get away on holiday in 2022.





