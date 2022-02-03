The Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Royal Mail pays tribute with eight new stamps

The set of eight stamps featuring photographs of the Queen marks the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on February 6, 1952.
The set of stamps commemorates the Queen’s service during her 70-year reign.
Each stamp shows a different facet of her work, including:
Her Majesty the Queen during a visit to the headquarters of MI5, London in February 2020.
Her Majesty the Queen with His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh during a tour of the United States, Washington, in October 1957.
READ MORE: Kate’s ‘laminated’ brows: Has she opted for the next big trend?
Her Majesty the Queen on a walkabout in Worcester, in April 1980.
Her Majesty the Queen during Trooping the Colour, London, in June 1978.
Her Majesty the Queen after touring the Provincial Museum of Alberta, Edmonton, Canada, May 2005.
DON’T MISS
Celebrations are planned to take place throughout 2022, including a special extended Bank Holiday weekend, from June 2 to June 6.
Simon Thompson, CEO of Royal Mail, said: “These stamps are a celebration of the second Elizabethan Age and a tribute to a remarkable lifetime of duty and public service.
“We are honoured to be releasing them to mark the occasion of the first Platinum Jubilee in the UK’s history, a momentous occasion.”