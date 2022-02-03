'Wait and see!' Sophie Wessex could be set for new royal title when Charles becomes King





Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was not made a duchess when she married Prince Edward, both 57, in 1999. The title was given to Camilla Parker-Bowles, 74, who became the Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate Middleton, 40, who is known as the Duchess of Cambridge.

However, the Countess of Wessex could have her title elevated once her brother-in-law Prince Charles, 73, ascends to the throne. It is thought Prince Philip, who passed away last April aged 99, had hoped Edward and Sophie would take on his title as the Duke of Edinburgh. Speaking about the Iron Duke’s wish, the Countess of Wessex said: “We sat there slightly stunned. “He literally came straight in and said: ‘Right, I’d like it very much if you would consider that’.” JUST IN: Princess Anne honours Coronation Street’s Sally Dynevor after star thought it was a ‘hoax’

A statement from Buckingham Palace also claimed: “The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales have also agreed that Prince Edward should be given the Dukedom of Edinburgh in due course, when the present title held now by Prince Philip eventually reverts to the Crown.” In a separate interview with the BBC, Prince Edward added: “It was fine in theory, ages ago when it was sort of a pipe dream of my father’s… and of course it will depend on whether or not the Prince of Wales, when he becomes King, whether he’ll do that, so we’ll wait and see. “So yes, it will be quite a challenge taking that on.” Despite previous comments, the title is currently held by Prince Charles. READ MORE: Beatrice delights fans by penning thank you letter for Sienna gift

Another source said: “Edinburgh won’t go to them [the Wessexes] as far as the Prince is concerned.” But a Clarence House spokesman added at the time: “We do not comment on matters related to the accession.” The Earl of Wessex has already taken on some of Philip’s patronages and is a trustee at the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme.









Source link

Related