A Place In The Sun's Danni Menzies 'emotional night' after 'quitting' Channel 4 show | Celebrity News | Showbiz & TV

“And I loved working with problem horses that people didn’t know what to do with. I got a lot out of seeing them transform.”

“It’s definitely something I’ll go back to at some point.”

The self-confessed “dog mother” will now have more time to spend with her animals, having already revealed: “I am not 100 per cent on having kids, but I am 100% on having lots of dogs – and probably a rescue donkey as well.

“I’m just a mad animal lover and unfortunately in quite a few European countries they don’t love their dogs, horses or donkeys like we do,” she has explained.

“The dream is to do something on telly that I can bring my love for animals into.

“In the future, I’d love to work on something that has got horses or dogs or pet rescue. I’ve been trying for a while so we’ll see. I’ll keep trying.”

