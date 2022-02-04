Alex Jones apologises as Morgan Freeman interview causes The One Show chaos 'Sorry!'

Many of those watching The One Show rushed to Twitter to ask what was going on as Alex Jones and Ronan Keating’s interview with the Hollywood actor restarted. Alex explained they were aware of the glitch but as it was Morgan Freeman, they didn’t think viewers would mind a double dose of the star.

After watching a clip of Morgan in classic film The Shawshank Redemption, Alex was about to ask the actor about his new series.

However, the screen cut to a clip of a London bus before Alex and Ronan could be seen welcoming Morgan onto The One Show.

Viewers rushed to Twitter to ask if the interview had restarted for other viewers or just them.

Gary Redrup tweeted: “The One Show just time jumped back in time…#TheOneShow.”

READ MORE: Vera star Brenda Blethyn on refusing to return to ITV series