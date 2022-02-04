Alex Jones apologises as Morgan Freeman interview causes The One Show chaos 'Sorry!'

Many of those watching The One Show rushed to Twitter to ask what was going on as Alex Jones and Ronan Keating’s interview with the Hollywood actor restarted. Alex explained they were aware of the glitch but as it was Morgan Freeman, they didn’t think viewers would mind a double dose of the star.
After watching a clip of Morgan in classic film The Shawshank Redemption, Alex was about to ask the actor about his new series.
However, the screen cut to a clip of a London bus before Alex and Ronan could be seen welcoming Morgan onto The One Show.
Viewers rushed to Twitter to ask if the interview had restarted for other viewers or just them.
Gary Redrup tweeted: “The One Show just time jumped back in time…#TheOneShow.”
She commented: “Morgan Freeman everybody! We have to say though, sorry, there was a bit of a glitch there.
“It was prerecorded and it jumped back to the beginning but we thought, ‘Luckily it’s Morgan Freeman and he’s so excellent it doesn’t matter.’”
Ronan laughed at his co-host before turning to Tom Davis to talk about his new series The Curse.
In his interview, Morgan shared memories of filming Shawshank Redemption, revealing: “It was [filmed in] an abandoned reformatory in Manville, Ohio.
“We’re not in the cells though because the cells were pretty much condemned. They actually built the cell block.”
He also spoke about the most fascination prison escape he came across for his series Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman.
“One was a couple of guys who tunnelled out of Dannemora, I don’t know how long it took them,” he recalled.
“It’s kind of like digging a grave with a spoon but they did it.”
The One Show airs weeknights on BBC One from 7pm.