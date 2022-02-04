All of Us Are Dead star defends Korean drama's 'most hated' character 'She has no choice'

Netflix released yet another hugely popular K-drama at the end of last month following the whirlwind success of the thrilling first season of Squid Game. However, responses to All Of Us Are Dead have proven to be much more mixed, thanks, in part, to the actions of wealthy class bully Lee Na-yeon.

Actress Yoo-mi has defended the actions of her All Of Us Are Dead character following considerable backlash to the new South Korean series.

Previously known as Ji-yeong (Number 240) in Netflix’s breakout hit Squid Game, she joins an ensemble cast as a group of students whose school is overrun by a zombie outbreak.

Throughout the series, Na-yeon is revealed to be a wealthy and self-centred teen who will stoop to anything to ensure her survival.

This even extends to purposefully killing one of her classmates when he’s scratched by a zombie to ensure he doesn’t turn and wreak havoc on the school.

