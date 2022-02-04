Sponsored Video
Amazon Just Poured Fuel on the Web3 Fire


Double-digit growth, record profit, a finger, toe and thumb in everything from online shopping to Alexa-driven electronics to the backbone of internet commerce as we know it. 

You already know whom we’re talking about. 

Amazon’s  (AMZN) – Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report massive, pervasive, all-encompassing dominance was on full display this week after the Seattle company reported its fiscal-second-quarter earnings, which showed net income for the three months ended in December nearly doubled from the year-earlier period and crushed Wall Street forecasts.





