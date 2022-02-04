Sponsored Video
Celeb Kids Then Vs. Now


Hollywood is crawling with celebrity offsprings and many of them are following in their parents’ footsteps. These famous kids have either made a name for themselves or are in the process of doing so… and we’ve watched them grow every step of the way.

1.

Three-year-old Hailey Baldwin (far right) with her family:


Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Hailey Baldwin (Bieber) now:


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

2.

Young Brooklyn Beckham with his parents, David and Victoria:


David Jones – Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Brooklyn Beckham now:


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

3.

Romeo Beckham with mom Victoria in 2004:


Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

19-year-old Romeo Beckham:


Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

4.

Two-year-old Blue Ivy Carter with her mom, Beyoncé:


Alo Ceballos / GC Images / Getty Images

Blue Ivy now:


Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

5.

Dakota Johnson (far right) as a child with dad Don Johnson:


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Dakota Johnson today:


Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

6.

Zoë Kravitz as a baby with her mom, Lisa Bonet, and dad, Lenny Kravitz:


Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz at 33:


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

7.

Jack Quaid at age 11 with his father, Dennis Quaid:


Vince Bucci / Getty Images

Jack Quaid at 29:


Phillip Faraone / FilmMagic / Getty Images

8.

Rashida Jones with father Quincy Jones in 1988:


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Rashida Jones now:


David M. Benett / Getty Images for COS

9.

Young Sofia Richie with her mother, Diane:

Sofia Richie now:


Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

10.

Nicole Richie as a child with her parents, Lionel and Brenda:


Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Nicole Richie now:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images for Baby2Baby

11.

Quincy Taylor Brown as a baby:

Quincy Taylor Brown at 30 years old:


Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

12.

Lily Collins as a child with her dad, Phil Collins:


Dave Hogan / Getty Images

Lily Collins now:


Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Netflix

13.

O’Shea Jackson Jr. as a kid:

O’Shea Jackson Jr. as an adult:


Rich Polk / Getty Images for IMDb

14.

Young Maya Hawke (front) with her mother Uma Thurman and her brother:

Maya Hawke now:


Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

15.

Kaia Gerber as a child:


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Kaia Gerber now:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

16.

Lily Rose Depp as a child with her mom, Vanessa Paradis:


Antony Jones / UK Press via Getty Images

Lily Rose Depp now:


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

17.

Young Billie Lourd with mom Carrie Fisher:

Billie Lourd now:


David Livingston / Getty Images for Fashion Media

18.

Bella and Gigi Hadid as kids:

Gigi and Bella Hadid now:


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

19.

Monroe Cannon and Moroccan Cannon in 2011:


Fresh Air Fund / WireImage / Getty Images

Monroe and Moroccan today, on stage with their mom, Mariah Carey:


Denise Truscello / Getty Images for Caesars Palace

20.

Baby Jaden Smith with Jada Pinkett Smith:


Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

21.

Baby Willow Smith with Will Smith:


Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

Willow Smith now:


Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images

22.

A young Emma Roberts with her parents, Eric and Eliza:


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

Emma Roberts now:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

23.

Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson as kids:

Paris and Prince Jackson now:



