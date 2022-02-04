Celeb Kids Then Vs. Now

Hollywood is crawling with celebrity offsprings and many of them are following in their parents’ footsteps. These famous kids have either made a name for themselves or are in the process of doing so… and we’ve watched them grow every step of the way.
1.
Three-year-old Hailey Baldwin (far right) with her family:
Hailey Baldwin (Bieber) now:
2.
Young Brooklyn Beckham with his parents, David and Victoria:
Brooklyn Beckham now:
3.
Romeo Beckham with mom Victoria in 2004:
19-year-old Romeo Beckham:
4.
Two-year-old Blue Ivy Carter with her mom, Beyoncé:
Blue Ivy now:
5.
Dakota Johnson (far right) as a child with dad Don Johnson:
Dakota Johnson today:
6.
Zoë Kravitz as a baby with her mom, Lisa Bonet, and dad, Lenny Kravitz:
Zoë Kravitz at 33:
7.
Jack Quaid at age 11 with his father, Dennis Quaid:
Jack Quaid at 29:
8.
Rashida Jones with father Quincy Jones in 1988:
Rashida Jones now:
9.
Young Sofia Richie with her mother, Diane:
Sofia Richie now:
10.
Nicole Richie as a child with her parents, Lionel and Brenda:
Nicole Richie now:
11.
Quincy Taylor Brown as a baby:
Quincy Taylor Brown at 30 years old:
12.
Lily Collins as a child with her dad, Phil Collins:
Lily Collins now:
13.
O’Shea Jackson Jr. as a kid:
O’Shea Jackson Jr. as an adult:
14.
Young Maya Hawke (front) with her mother Uma Thurman and her brother:
Maya Hawke now:
15.
Kaia Gerber as a child:
Kaia Gerber now:
16.
Lily Rose Depp as a child with her mom, Vanessa Paradis:
Lily Rose Depp now:
17.
Young Billie Lourd with mom Carrie Fisher:
Billie Lourd now:
18.
Bella and Gigi Hadid as kids:
Gigi and Bella Hadid now:
19.
Monroe Cannon and Moroccan Cannon in 2011:
Monroe and Moroccan today, on stage with their mom, Mariah Carey:
20.
Baby Jaden Smith with Jada Pinkett Smith:
21.
Baby Willow Smith with Will Smith:
Willow Smith now:
22.
A young Emma Roberts with her parents, Eric and Eliza:
Emma Roberts now:
23.
Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson as kids:
Paris and Prince Jackson now: