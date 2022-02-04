Covid vaccine: Metallic taste in the mouth may occur after third dose

COVID-19 vaccines have been instrumental in stemming the tide of the pandemic. To date, the jabs have withstood most new variants, helping keep hospitalisation rates manageable. While side effects rarely lead to detrimental outcomes, they may differ from jab to jab. One aftereffect linked to different booster vaccines is affecting people’s taste.

Some health bodies have recognised a metallic taste in the mouth as a side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine, though most evidence to date remains anecdotal.

Experiencing a metallic taste after vaccination is common with other vaccines, as taste can be altered immediately after receiving a shot.

First reports of the “metallic taste” emerged last year, with some cases describing the symptom as “intense.”

The side effect, which was likened to having “nickels in your mouth”, has been said to last for days in some instances.

