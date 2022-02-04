DWP update: Millions of pensioners missing out on £4,660 in Attendance Allowance | Personal Finance | Finance

David Samson, Welfare Benefit Specialist at poverty charity Turn2us, said: “Unclaimed benefits are a huge issue in the UK.

“Whether it is because of an overly complicated system, societal stigma or simply not knowing, there are many reasons why people miss out on their benefits.

“People over the age of 65 are especially likely to be missing out on their entitlements.

“We urge anyone who is unsure of what they are entitled to, to do a benefit calculation to see if there is anything they can claim.”