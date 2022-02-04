First NFT Drop for Play-to-Earn Game HexaHero and Metaverse

Hong Kong, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via Blockchain Wire) Blockchain technology company Advokate Group today announced its first Gaia Hero NFT drop starting immediately. The NFT collection is designed for the first Solana-based metaverse MetaGaia and its play-to-earn game HexaHero.

Your HexaHero NFT can be used as an avatar in:

The HexaHero play-to-earn game

The immersive MetaGaia metaverse

Upcoming MetaGaia games

It also gives you early access to the MetaGaia metaverse and earns you whitelist priority for the upcoming $METG IDO.

The complete collection features 2,000 NFTs featuring five rarity levels: Common, Rare, Super Rare, Ultra Rare and Extreme. This launch follows the recent successful Legends NFT drop (the highest auction reaching USD$28,000) by Advokate.

Pre-Sale Pre-Sale 2 Public Sale Date Feb. 4, 2022 Feb. 11, 2022 Feb. 25, 2022 Quantity 200 600 1,200 Price 0.5 SOL 0.5 SOL 0.88 SOL

MetaGaia is the first metaverse to enable consumers to play-to-earn game, socialize, shop brands and buy virtual real estate. HexaHero, the first game to be released in the MetaGaia metaverse, is a play-to-earn game that enables players to buy, breed and sell NFT Hexas and NFT Heros. Players use Hero avatars to pilot Hexa robots in one-on-one battles with other players.

In a recent metaverse survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers, gaming and socializing were the top two preferred activities. Also, over 93% of respondents want to earn money that can be transferred outside the game.

“Our community wanted a Solana-based metaverse where they could socialize and enjoy play-to-earn games — so MetaGaia was born and our first game is HexaHero,” said Gordon Kwok, CEO and Founder of Advokate Group. “This NFT drop ensures your participation in MetaGaia with a character that can maneuver in the metaverse and earn real money in HexaHero.”

About Advokate Group

Founded by MIT alumni, the Advokate leadership team brings business acumen from Blackstone, BlackRock, Sony-Ericsson and Wells Fargo. Advokate has overseen the release of multiple successful NFT drops and virtual games, and its flagship Solana-based MetaGaia metaverse is the first to allow consumers to play-to-earn game, socialize, shop brands and buy virtual real estate. Game developers from Final Fantasy, Zynga, Walt Disney and Ismole ensure the best gaming experience.

