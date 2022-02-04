GTA 6 CONFIRMED: Rockstar reveals development on new GTA 'well underway'

After years of rumours and mystery surrounding what Rockstar has planned next for the Grand Theft Auto series, GTA 6 has at long last been confirmed. Despite the huge hype surrounding the next Grand Theft Auto, the GTA makers revealed GTA 6 in a very low-key way. The Red Dead Redemption 2 and Bully devs announced that development on GTA 6 is “well underway” in a blog post and a tweet.

In a Rockstar Newswire post the GTA makers said: “With the unprecedented longevity of GTAV, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.

“With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway.

“We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.”

While no screenshots, in-game footage or even a logo for the game has been revealed – the news has been a long time coming.

GTA 5 first launched almost 10 years ago (September 2013) with fans long hoping for any kind of official word on GTA 6.