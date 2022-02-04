Home news: Bin war as mother claims neighbours SWAPPED new £90 wheelie for old one | UK | News





The angry woman posted her story on Mumsnet, explaining how she paid £90 for a new wheelie bin after moving into a new house where the previous owners appeared to have run off with theirs. Sadly, as someone used to living in flats all her life, she wasn’t prepared to deal with jealous locals eyeing up her brand new bins.

After putting them out ready for collection for the first time this week, she came down the next day to find her food waste bin had already been nicked – and replaced with one full to the brim with “stinky” food. Posting her story anonymously, the mum said that she went to great lengths to embellish her new bins, putting lining and “nice smelling powder” inside to keep nasty stenches at bay. However, she admitted to one crucial mistake – she had neglected to adorn her new bins with any number stickers or anything to identify them as her own. She wrote: “I’ve lived in flats all my life until I moved to our house less than two months ago. The bin collection situation was all new to us and we spent £90 on new bins as previous owners didn’t leave their bins behind.

“To prevent my brand new bins from smelling I put a liner on them and sprinkled them with a nice smelling powder I bought online. “The collection was yesterday, and just minutes ago I headed to my food bin to put my compostable bag with food waste in it to find the bin completely full up. Without a liner or compostable bags or anything. Just food waste directly on the bin.” The mum admitted that her plight might seem “silly” to some. However, she was “so sad” that someone had run off with her brand-new bins and replaced them with ones in desperate need of a “deep clean”. She wrote: “I am so upset … Is this a thing or I’m just unlucky? It might sound silly, but I’m so sad that my clean new bin has been swapped by an old stinky one that I now have to sort out and deep clean. READ MORE: BBC Question Time audience member trolled by panellist [REACTION]

While other commenters stressed how “serious” bin collection is, as they shared similar tales of their own wheelie bins being nicked. Someone posted: “Bins are serious business. Our across-the-street neighbours, who I’ve known since primary when they were parents to my classmate, nicked my clean bin and left their broken grubby one. “My ring doorbell saw it all. I swapped it back and I wasn’t even subtle. It was all I talked about for weeks.” Another wrote: “Someone stole my large bin about six months ago. They can’t use it as a waste bin themselves because all large bins are registered to an address as you only get them for exceptional need. “The council still haven’t replaced it – no spare bins apparently – so I have had to buy my own storage and then empty the bin bags out of it onto the street on every collection day.”









Source link

Related