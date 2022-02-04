'How much are you paying him?' Prince Harry called out by Piers Morgan after new move | Celebrity News | Showbiz & TV

The Duke joined the company in March last year as a paid employee, and was given the role of Chief Impact Officer and, as such, among his duties, there are product strategy, philanthropy, and public advocacy related to mental health.

During the panel, Harry also revealed that he has suffered from burnout and stressed the importance of finding time for self-care.

He commented: “That is when you’re forced to look inside yourself, because with everything else around you you feel is working against you, the only way you can really combat it and build resilience to your entire environment is the inner work.

“Once you start to understand how and why you react to certain people, certain situations, then you can actually gain control of those situations.”