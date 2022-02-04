Indonesia earthquake: Residents 'startled' as 5.7 magnitude tremor rocks floor

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said the quake was at a depth of 40 km (25 miles) and struck at 10.10am (UTC). One Twitter user wrote: “Anyone else in Java feel that earthquake? Entire building was swaying side to side here in Jakarta.”

Witnesses told how they were “startled” with one writing: “The earthquake happened a few secs ago and I can feel it while sat on the floor.”

Indonesia straddles the Ring of Fire, an arc of tectonic instability caused by the earth’s converging plates.

Earthquakes, tsunamis and volcanic eruptions are therefore particularly common in these regions.