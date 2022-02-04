Joe Rogan calls Meghan Markle a 'little American hussy' in unearthed clip - VIDEO

Joe Rogan, who has recently attracted criticism for spreading Covid misinformation, discussed Meghan Markle in a podcast in January 2020. The 54-year-old spoke with Mike Baker, a former CIA officer and security expert about Meghan and Prince Harry’s decision to leave the Royal Family. Mr Rogan went to mimic the Queen’s voice and claim the Duchess of Sussex has “ruined” the Duke.
He said: “It’s that little America hussy he’s hooked up with. She’s going to turn him into a Kardashian.
“That little American hussy has ruined my prince.”
It comes as the royal couple have been “expressing concerns” to Spotify about Covid-19 misinformation but say they will continue to work with the platform.
The couple signed a lucrative deal with the streaming giant to host and produce podcasts, estimated to be worth around 25 million US dollars (£18 million), in late 2020.
READ MORE: Kate in stitches as rugby player details hands placement strategy
In a statement on Sunday, the couple’s charity Archewell said they had been expressing concerns to Spotify about the issue since the charity’s inception, and continue to do so “to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis”.
It comes after a number of artists ditched the platform due to controversial content such as The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, which has been known to air vaccine-sceptical views.
An Archewell spokesperson said the couple are “committed to continuing” their work with the streaming platform.
“Hundreds of millions of people are affected by the serious harms of rampant mis- and disinformation every day,” the spokesperson said.
Singer-songwriters Neil Young and Joni Mitchell announced last week that they were removing their music from Spotify in protest at coronavirus misinformation broadcast on the platform.
Young objected to his music being played on the same platform as the top-rated podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience.”
And 270 scientists and medical professionals wrote urging Spotify to prevent Rogan spreading falsehoods.
In a 10-minute Instagram video post on Sunday evening, Rogan apologized to Spotify for the backlash but defended inviting contentious guests.