Joe Rogan calls Meghan Markle a 'little American hussy' in unearthed clip - VIDEO

Joe Rogan, who has recently attracted criticism for spreading Covid misinformation, discussed Meghan Markle in a podcast in January 2020. The 54-year-old spoke with Mike Baker, a former CIA officer and security expert about Meghan and Prince Harry’s decision to leave the Royal Family. Mr Rogan went to mimic the Queen’s voice and claim the Duchess of Sussex has “ruined” the Duke.

He said: “It’s that little America hussy he’s hooked up with. She’s going to turn him into a Kardashian.

“That little American hussy has ruined my prince.”

It comes as the royal couple have been “expressing concerns” to Spotify about Covid-19 misinformation but say they will continue to work with the platform.

The couple signed a lucrative deal with the streaming giant to host and produce podcasts, estimated to be worth around 25 million US dollars (£18 million), in late 2020.

