Kenneth Branagh's Baftas delight as Belfast bags six nominations | Films | Entertainment





The drama, which focuses on the Troubles in Northern Ireland, is the third most nominated movie after sci-fi epic Dune and western The Power Of The Dog.

Belfast, starring Jamie Dornan and Dame Judi Dench, is up for best film and outstanding British film. Sir Kenneth, 61, said the nominations are “an amazing tribute to a remarkable part of the world”. He added: “This news, on top of the incredible box office support from UK cinema audiences, is truly fantastic. We are humbly and delightfully gobsmacked.”

Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve and based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel, has received the most nominations overall with 11, including best film. It is up against Don’t Look Up, Licorice Pizza and The Power Of The Dog, which has eight nods. That latter’s star Benedict Cumberbatch is up for leading actor where his competition includes Will Smith as the father of Serena and Venus Williams in King Richard. Also shortlisted are Leonardo DiCaprio for Don’t Look Up, Mahershala Ali for Swan Song, Adeel Akhtar for Ali & Ava, and Stephen Graham for Boiling Point.

The nominees for leading actress are Lady Gaga for House Of Gucci, Alana Haim for Licorice Pizza, Emilia Jones for Coda, Renate Reinsve for The Worst Person In The World, Joanna Scanlan for After Love and Tessa Thompson for Passing. Actress Rebel Wilson hosts the 75th Baftas at London’s Royal Albert Hall on March 13.









