KT provides cloud computing service for metaverse-based education platform

[Courtesy of KT]

SEOUL — South Korea’s top telecom company KT and its information technology service wing KTDS have provided a cloud computing backup service to a domestic metaverse-based education platform. The telecom company integrated its artificial intelligence chatbot solution capable of answering customers’ questions and complaints.



A metaverse is an online virtual world where users can access using a computer, smartphone, or a virtual reality (VR) device. The virtual world can create various environments so that users can communicate or engage in social activities, attend classes, or play games with other users. According to Emergen Research, a market research firm, the global metaverse market is projected to reach $828.9 billion in 2028.



KT said in a statement on February 4 that the company provided its cloud computing backup service for “Elifun,” a metaverse-based education platform operated by Etoos, a domestic online and offline education service company. KTDS provided an AI-based robot processing automation (RPA) solution package including AI chatbot and big data-based customer prediction solutions.



Using KTDS’ metaverse development solution, Etoos launched Elifun in December 2021. The metaverse-based online education platform can create virtual classrooms and study rooms. The platform can also provide students with daily tests and AI-based study managers.



“The cloud backup service and AI-based RPA solution have become a strong foundation that houses new education business models integrated with study platforms and metaverse solutions,” KT’s cloud and data center business division head Yun Dong-sik was quoted as saying.