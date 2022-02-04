Loose Women's Katie Piper assumed romance with husband would 'end or pause' amid surgeries | Celebrity News | Showbiz & TV

Loose Women presenter Katie Piper has told how she assumed that her romance would “end” with her now-husband Richard Sutton due to her operations. Taking to Instagram yesterday, the TV personality, 38, reflected on her relationship with her other half, which saw her admit that she thought romance would be off the cards in the initial stages of dating.

Sharing a series of snaps with her one million followers, Katie looked back on her nine-year relationship with her beau.

In one snap, Katie could be seen kissing Richie’s cheek as he grinned.

She wrote: “I’m putting some [tins] in storage and came across some old photos of when I first met Richie!

“This was taken on my Blackberry in my flat in London.

