Max Verstappen drives F1 car across ice track in first return to action since title win | F1 | Sport

The 24-year-old was back behind the wheel for the first time since his triumph, and was able to display his new number one for the first time on his car, which he selected following his victory in Abu Dhabi.

As a result, when a driver is crowned world champion they are able to switch their original vehicle number for the following campaign to one in tribute to their victory.

Whilst not all champions opt for the number swap – including Hamilton – Verstappen quickly snapped it up.

Speaking about his new number, the Dutchman revealed he didn’t realise it was on the car following his trip around the ice.