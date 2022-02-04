Outlander tragedy as fans spot clue major character perishes leaving Claire Fraser shaken?

Claire will no doubt be left shaken to find Malva has perished as they had grown so close.

Despite the young woman claiming Jamie was the father of her unborn baby, she would still be sad to see her dead.

The time travelling healer of course, would also be aware she may be framed for Malva’s death after recently lashing out at her.

Could someone be trying to frame Claire and will see survive another round of accusations she is a witch?

Outlander season 6 premieres March 6 on Starz in the US and StarzPlay in the UK.