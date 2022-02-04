Phillip Schofield gives update on covid battle as he is set to miss Dancing On Ice

Phillip Schofield has shared an update on his continual battle with COVID-19 after he tested positive on Monday, January 31.

The This Morning presenter has revealed that he is still getting two red lines on lateral flow tests on Friday, February 4, which likely means he has to bow out of Dancing On Ice on Sunday.

The 59 year old TV star looked very glum as as he posted a clip of himself sharing the news on his Instagram story.

Dad-of-two Phillip first stared at the camera with a sad expression as he sat among his jungle of houseplants in his home conservatory.



Wearing a plain light grey cotton jumper as he continues to quarantine away from the winter cold, he also put a large Friday GIF on the image above his head.

Keeping silent, Phillip then lifted up his latest lateral flow test for fans to get a close-up of his condition, as the ITV host revealed he is still showing a very pigmented second red line – which indicates he still has the virus and as a result would be contagious.

Sadly, viewers will likely have to accept Phillip won’t be able to take his place next to close friend and co-star Holly Willoughby on the skating competition Sunday evening.

Thursday, the star also gave an insight into how he’s spending his time in quarantine.



While it certainly didn’t appear to be a a bad way to spend his days – watching popular family drama This Is Us and eating snacks, fans of the star know Phillip will be desperate to get back to work.

“So deeply engrossed in @nbcthisisus,” the presenter wrote over the top of the image.

“I actually pretended TO MYSELF that the popcorn needed to be eaten because it was out of date. #quarantine!!” he added.

It comes as The Mirror reported Phillip’s replacement host on Dancing On Ice has been lined up as fellow ITV star Stephen Mulhern.



“While Phil is off recovering, Stephen was delighted to be asked to step in to fill his shoes and present alongside Holly,” a source told the publication.

“He gets on with everyone so bosses are more than happy for him to step up. Everyone’s wishing Phil a quick recovery and hoping to see him back in his rightful place later this month,” the insider added.

“After his first test indicated he was positive for covid, Phillip told fans on his Instagram, but assured he was so far not feeling too well.

“Well b******s. Currently just a slightly sore throat,” he said.

Dancing On Ice continues Sundays at 6pm on ITV.

