Queen Elizabeth II beats travel records as monarch - but she does not own a passport | Travel News | Travel





Queen Elizabeth became the monarch in 1952 after her father, King George VI died on February 6, 1952. She then celebrated her Coronation on June 2, 1953 in Westminster Abbey. The Queen has seen 24 Prime Ministers make it to Number 10 and celebrated 140 birthdays within her family. But what about her royal trips abroad? Her first royal tour abroad as Queen was on February 3, 1954 to Australia.

Queen Elizabeth was the first, and to date, the only reigning British monarch to visit Australia. When the then-27-year-old sailed into Sydney harbour on February 3, 1954, she practically stopped the nation. The Queen and Prince Philip visited 57 towns and cities during the 58 days they spent in Australia. Over the next 70 years, the Queen visited many more countries as monarch. READ MORE: Kate Middleton stuns in Catherine Walker dress with Diana’s earrings

The Queen has officially made a record-breaking 94 official state visits as Queen of the United Kingdom. October 1957 marked Elizabeth II's first visit to America in her capacity as monarch. She was hosted by the 34th US President, Dwight D Eisenhower, for a four-day State trip, during which she visited New York City, Washington DC and Williamsburg in Virginia. Eisenhower had first met Elizabeth when she was a young Princess, so the reunion carried particular poignancy for them both.

Then, to mark the significant milestone of 25 years on the throne, the Queen undertook a special Silver Jubilee tour in 1977. The monarch and Prince Philip travelled over 56,000 miles, visiting 14 Commonwealth countries, such as Western Samoa, Australia and New Zealand, as well as making their first-ever trip to the island nations of Fiji and Tonga. The Queen is reported to have personally wished to do such an ambitious tour, so she could share in her Jubilee celebrations with as many people as possible. In another poignant visit, the Queen made her first visit to a united Germany in 1990.

Although the Queen had paid numerous previous visits to West Germany during her reign, her trip in November 1990 marked her first journey to the country since the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 – a significant historical moment as the Cold War de-escalated across Eastern Europe. The Queen was hosted by President Richard von Weizsäcker and was greeted by some 600 children waving Union Jack flags as she visited the Laarbruch RAF base for an inspection. Making a rare trip alone, rather than in the company of the Duke of Edinburgh, the monarch then went to have tea with Von Weizsäcker at his Hammerschmidt Villa in the German city of Bonn. Another historic event was the Queen’s visit to Russia in October 1994, constituting her first trip to the country.

Hosted by Boris Yeltsin, the first president of Russia following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, a spokesman for Yeltsin commented on the significance of the moment, stating: "We realise that the British Queen would never have visited a Communist country". The Queen was joined by her husband, Prince Philip, first visiting Moscow (where they stayed at the Kremlin as Yeltsin's guests), before going on to St Petersburg. A fun fact when it comes to travel for the Queen is that she does not own a passport. As passports are issued in Her Majesty's name, the Queen doesn't need one to travel overseas. The rest of the Royal Family do require one, however.





