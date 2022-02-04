Royal Family LIVE: Harry sparks 3,300% explosion after Duke speaks out on sensitive topic

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee plans have been unveiled by a royal expert, who explained the ways the monarch will be honoured throughout the Commonwealth to Express.co.uk.

Queen Elizabeth II, 95, will become the first British monarch to reign for 70 years this Sunday.

Her Majesty is already the longest-serving British monarch, having surpassed her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria’s 63-year reign seven years ago.

The Queen’s historic milestone on Sunday is also a sombre occasion however, as it marks the anniversary of the death of her father, King George VI.

Elizabeth succeeded her father as Sovereign when he died on February 6, 1952, while she and Prince Philip were in Kenya.