Sarah Jessica Parker wouldn't be okay with Kim Cattrall rejoining 'Sex and the City' franchise

The women who portray those “Sex and the City” characters, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall, have had a well-documented tense relationship.

And despite fans’ desires, Cattrall has been clear about no longer wanting to be part of the franchise including the new show “And Just Like That…”

Now Parker appears to be at peace with that.

When asked by Variety whether she would be fine with Cattrall returning, Parker said “I don’t think I would, because I think there’s just too much public history of feelings on her part that she’s shared.”