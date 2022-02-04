Sarah Jessica Parker wouldn't be okay with Kim Cattrall rejoining 'Sex and the City' franchise

Now Parker appears to be at peace with that.
In the new HBO Max series (HBO Max is owned by CNN’s parent company WarnerMedia), the character of Samantha is never seen, but is still in communication with Carrie played by Parker.
And Parker, who serves as a producer on the show, was clear that there is a distinction between Cattrall and the beloved character she played.
“Samantha’s not gone. Samantha’s present, and I think was handled with such respect and elegance. She wasn’t villainized,” Parker said. “She was a human being who had feelings about a relationship, so I think we found a way to address it which was necessary and important for people that loved her.”