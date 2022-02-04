Shelagh Fogarty in passionate appeal to 'step up a gear' to help struggling UK communities | UK | News





The LBC presenter has urged financially-stable people to aid those in dire need as Britain is being hit by a mammoth cost of living, the highest inflation since 1992 and tax hike all at once. A high number of families across the UK are going through a hard time to keep their heads above water financially and Ms Fogarty entreated people from an “okay” financial standing to be kind enough and help. Ms Fogarty, who has an estimated net worth of £1.1 million, revealed that she is “certainly” doing just that, urging others to follow suit.

The Liverpudlian presenter insisted that struggling people should not be left to their own devices as she gushed about the “brilliant” work the Liverpool 6 community centre in Anfield is doing in helping families in times of hardship. She said: “I think those of us who are doing okay, I think it’s pretty clear now, isn’t it? I am sure all of us when we can give to different charities anyway, I certainly do! “But I think it’s clear that those of us who can, need to step up a gear on this now and find that local group that helps young mums. “Find that local group that makes sure that families have nappies or pushchairs, there are lots of charities in particular as well as the big national big-name ones [and] they do brilliant work. JUST IN: Now Javid abandons Boris – Sajid heaps praise on Starmer as PM loses allies

“There is the Liverpool 6 centre that I’m familiar with in Liverpool in Anfield where I grew up.” Ms Fogarty then recounted a poignant story that was brought to her attention by a person who works in this particular community centre, which is based in one of the city’s most destitute areas and one stone’s throw away from the Anfield Road stadium. She said: “I was just talking the other day about how and where I grew up and there was a story from the work that they do the Liverpool 6 centre of a family of seven kids. “And they had a house that barely had a stitch of furniture in it! READ MORE: Now Javid abandons Boris – Sajid heaps praise on Starmer as PM loses allies

“There are local charities who are good council organisations that can be that central sort of hub through which you can do it if you’re at a loss and you don’t have a connection to churches or to charities.” She reitereated her plea that financially stronger people should come forward and help those in trouble and with the biggest shortages of stuff, saying “I think that those of us who are doing okay should absolutely try and do something even a small thing for those who aren’t!” Before the pandemic kicked off two years ago 14.5 millions of individuals in the UK were in poverty but the pandemic has taken its toll on a further 700,000 Britons taking the overall figure to 15.2 million people.









